Zoologists to assess rodent outbreak in Mizoram

Led by Prof Lalramliana, two teams from the Zoology department of PUC set out on Thursday to visit the affected villages, while one team set out on Friday, the sources said.





The teams will examine and find out the species of the rodents and identify whether they are potential to spread scrub typhus, it said.





According to the findings of experts from PUC and researchers from other countries, rodents carry and spread several diseases and it was confirmed that scrub typhus is largely spread by rats or rodents in Mizoram.





Rodent attacks are currently reported in at least three Mizoram districts, affecting more than 800 jhum farmers. State agriculture department deputy director (Plant Protection) Lalrindiki said that the rodent infestation is linked to the flowering of a particular bamboo species called bambusa tulda (rawthing), locally known as 'Thingtam' famine, which occurs every 46 years and is due in 2025.





The rodent infestation has been reported from 45 villages in Mamit district and two in Lunglei district and one in Saitual district, she said.





Lalrindiki said 800 jhum farmers, who mainly grow rice and soybeans, have been affected by the rodent attacks. -- PTI

