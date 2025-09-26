HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Usain Bolt Lights Up Mumbai

Fri, 26 September 2025
14:28
Usain Bolt. File pic
The world's fastest man, Usain Bolt, lit up Mumbai as part of his India visit with DreamSetGo, India's first premium bespoke sports experiences and travel platform. 

The visit also marked the launch of Dream Icons, DreamSetGo's signature IP that brings the world's greatest sporting legends face-to-face with Indian fans through bespoke, immersive experiences.   

As DreamSetGo's first Dream Icon to visit India, Bolt attended the Mumbai grand finale of Dream Dash, India's national school sprinting movement that gives young athletes the chance to compete through city-level qualifiers. The inaugural edition saw participation from over 7,000 students representing 400 schools across 15 cities. 

Hosted at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai, the finale gave students the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their talent in front of Bolt. He interacted with them, answered questions, shared stories from his track career, encouraged them to dream big, and later presented prizes to the winners.   

Reflecting on his experience, Usain Bolt said, "Being in India with DreamSetGo is an incredible experience. Meeting so many passionate fans reminds me why sports matters and why it connects people everywhere. The energy here is amazing, and I'm glad to be part of DreamSetGo's vision to create world-class experiences that bring fans even closer to the sports they love."

