Up to 30% tax savings from GST 2.0 for households: FICCI

16:13





The joint report, titled "Decoding the Journey of GST Reforms: GST and Its Effect on Economy, Business and Household Consumption", finds that the new framework has eased the tax burden on both essential and discretionary items, providing relief to families across rural and urban India.





The report highlights that GST 2.0 has introduced a more progressive tax structure, where people with higher incomes contribute a larger share of taxes. This, it notes, ensures a fairer system for households at different income levels. -- ANI

Indian households are set to benefit from tax savings of up to 27 to 30 per cent under the new GST 2.0 regime, according to a report released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (FICCI CASCADE) along with the Thought Arbitrage Research Institute (TARI).