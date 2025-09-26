University of Oxford honours N Chandrasekaran

16:25





Chandra, as he is popularly called was elected to the Fellowship by outgoing Principal Baroness Jan Royall and the Governing Body of Somerville College in summer 2025.





Chandra was elected a Foundation Fellow in recognition of his instrumental role in enabling the creation of Somerville College's new flagship teaching and learning hub, the Ratan Tata Building. Named in honour of Chandra's mentor, the revered philanthropist Ratan Tata, Somerville College's new building will create a permanent home for the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development, which has been leading research into pressing matters of sustainability and development affecting India and the world since 2013.

Somerville College, University of Oxford has elected Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, as a Foundation Fellow of Somerville College. A Foundation Fellowship is the highest honour conferred by Somerville College for philanthropy.