HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

University of Oxford honours N Chandrasekaran

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
16:25
image
Somerville College, University of Oxford has elected Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, as a Foundation Fellow of Somerville College. A Foundation Fellowship is the highest honour conferred by Somerville College for philanthropy. 

Chandra, as he is popularly called was elected to the Fellowship by outgoing Principal Baroness Jan Royall and the Governing Body of Somerville College in summer 2025.

Chandra was elected a Foundation Fellow in recognition of his instrumental role in enabling the creation of Somerville College's new flagship teaching and learning hub, the Ratan Tata Building. Named in honour of Chandra's mentor, the revered philanthropist Ratan Tata, Somerville College's new building will create a permanent home for the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development, which has been leading research into pressing matters of sustainability and development affecting India and the world since 2013. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin
LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin

India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine
India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine

India has refuted claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Russia's strategy on Ukraine in light of US tariffs on India.

Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests
Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'
SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on Salman Rushdie's controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses'. The court noted that the plea effectively challenged a previous Delhi High Court judgement.

Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul
Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul

The MiG-21's sharp silhouette and supersonic roar will live on in the memories of those who flew it, those who maintained it, and those who watched it streak across the sky as a symbol of India's strength, asserts IAF veteran Air...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV