HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Trump's 100% tariff on pharma won't impact generic meds'

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
11:02
image
Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Friday said US President Donald Trump's move to impose 100 per cent import tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs from October 1 will impact only patented and branded products, not generic medicines. 

Reacting to the development, IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a statement, "It is not applicable to generics medicines." Trump's statement refers to patented and branded products supplied to US, he added.

In his post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America." 

The US President further clarified, "IS BUILDING" will be defined as, "breaking ground" and/or "under construction." There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started." The IPA represents 23 leading Indian pharmaceutical firms, including Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences. Together, IPA members drive more than 80 per cent of India's drug and pharmaceutical exports, and serve over 64 per cent of the domestic market. Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said, "India has long been a cornerstone of the global supply chain for affordable, high-quality medicines, supplying nearly 47 per cent of the US's pharmaceutical requirements. 

"The proposed 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Indian exports, as the bulk of our contribution lies in simple generics and most large Indian companies already operate US manufacturing or repackaging units and are exploring further acquisitions." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goodbye! Rajnath, service chiefs at MiG-21 decommissioning
LIVE! Goodbye! Rajnath, service chiefs at MiG-21 decommissioning

'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'
'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'

'New announcements are made every day which brings tremendous amount of instability and uncertainty.''Relying on America has become a big problem.'

Trump Wants To Get Close To Pakistan Because...
Trump Wants To Get Close To Pakistan Because...

'Pakistan is an ally who gives the US access.''If we have a presence there, it puts us that much closer to China and puts our assets closer to China and Iran.'

How India Got The MiG-21 63 Years Ago
How India Got The MiG-21 63 Years Ago

The MiG-21 episode demonstrates that procurement is always strategic.<br>Choices about what aircraft to acquire, who builds them, who supplies the spares, who trains the pilots and technicians are decisions with political...

Trump slaps 100% tariffs on imported pharma products
Trump slaps 100% tariffs on imported pharma products

United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies are building...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV