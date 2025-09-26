'Trump's 100% tariff on pharma won't impact generic meds'

11:02





Reacting to the development, IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a statement, "It is not applicable to generics medicines." Trump's statement refers to patented and branded products supplied to US, he added.





In his post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America."





The US President further clarified, "IS BUILDING" will be defined as, "breaking ground" and/or "under construction." There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started." The IPA represents 23 leading Indian pharmaceutical firms, including Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences. Together, IPA members drive more than 80 per cent of India's drug and pharmaceutical exports, and serve over 64 per cent of the domestic market. Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said, "India has long been a cornerstone of the global supply chain for affordable, high-quality medicines, supplying nearly 47 per cent of the US's pharmaceutical requirements.





"The proposed 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Indian exports, as the bulk of our contribution lies in simple generics and most large Indian companies already operate US manufacturing or repackaging units and are exploring further acquisitions." -- PTI

