Tremor of 2.2 magnitude recorded in Latur village; no damage to property

Fri, 26 September 2025
18:50
image
A tremor of 2.2 magnitude was recorded in Borwati village in Latur district at around 6:30am on Friday though there was no report of anyone getting hurt or damage to property, an official said. 

The New Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology has confirmed the development and called it a tremor of "very mild intensity", he added. 

"There is no cause for fear. Such low-intensity tremors are common and generally harmless," the official said. 

Incidentally, on Tuesday night, a tremor of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Murud Akola village in Latur tehsil.

