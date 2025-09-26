HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teen on bail for double murder stabs boy to death

Fri, 26 September 2025
15:05
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
A teenager, out on bail recently in a double murder case, allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur. He has been apprehended, police said on Friday. 

The juvenile, aged around 13 to 14 years old, was recently released on bail three to four months back in a double murder case in Narela Industrial Area last year, they said. 

According to the police, a quarrel broke out between the two boys when they crossed paths on Thursday evening, after which, the accused stabbed him to death with a knife, a senior police officer said. According to an official statement, a call regarding the incident was received at the Seelampur police station around 8.27 pm on Thursday. 

Upon arrival, police learned that the injured boy had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, it said. Meanwhile, the victim's family staged a protest, prompting massive police deployment to maintain law and order. A senior police official also visited the site to communicate with the protesters, sources state. 

"My son was a mechanic. He was killed right beside the police post, not even 10 steps away. He used to work here only, in front of the Seelampur metro station. This is the 10th or 11th murder here, every two months, there was a murder, Tejpal, the boy's father, told PTI. 

"The accused juvenile has been apprehended. The weapon of offence, a knife, has also been recovered," the officer said. Forensic experts were called to the scene to examine the crime scene and collect evidence. Police teams are probing the motive behind the attack and are also questioning the eyewitnesses to the incident, the officer added. PTI

