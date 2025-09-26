HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Sonam Wangchuk had no role in violence'

Fri, 26 September 2025
The Apex Body Leh, which is leading the agitation for statehood for Ladakh, stated on Friday that their protest is peaceful and that the violence on September 24 was triggered when a section of the youth got out of control. Addressing a press conference in Leh, the Apex Body denied activist Sonam Wangchuk's role in the violence in Leh during his ongoing hunger strike. 

In the statement, a member of the Apex Body Leh said, "Our movement will be peaceful and nonviolent to disseminate this, we started prayers of all the religions. When Sonam Wangchuk started the Hunger Strike, a few people were there. We used to call people from villages. We called for a Leh Bandh on September 24." 

"Before that, on September 23, two people who were in the protest were admitted to the hospital. Getting to know this a huge mob of youth came to the hospital. On the day of the bandh, more people than we expected poured in at the site of the strike. A large part of the people were youth that day," he said.

The Apex Body Leh member said that despite senior leaders' attempts to control protestors, they vandalised the BJP's office. "After this, the Youth became uncontrollable; they wanted to protest outside, but we stopped them. Our senior leaders also ordered them to stop. They didn't listen to that. They started protesting and went to the BJP office and vandalised," he said. 

"Then, the police targeted them with bullets. There was no prior warning or tear gas. The protestors were educated but unemployed and were angry," the Apex Body member said. 

The Apex Body Leh criticised the people for labelling their protest as anti-national on social media and refuted the "narrative" which accused Sonam Wangchuk of instigating violence. -- ANI

