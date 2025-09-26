Skoda's Octavia Set For Oct Launch

10:06

File pic





Octavia RS pre-bookings start October 6 and deliveries are expected by November 6. The company will import around 100 units this year and evaluate the business case of assembling the car locally later.





In the United Kingdom, the car retails at 39,965 (Rs 47.7 lakh), but the Indian price is expected to be higher as it would be a fully-built-unit import.





Ashish Gupta, brand director, Skoda Auto India, told reporters the company plans to use the G.S.R. 870(E) rule to import the cars from the Czech Republic to India. The rule allows vehicle manufacturers in India to import a limited number of completely built vehicles without needing local homologation testing.





Skoda India will have a volume cap of around 2,500 cars each financial year and the cars need to be UK or Japan homologated. Gupta did not disclose the import volume plans for 2026, but said that the Octavia RS will operate in a category not present in the Indian sedan market.





Octavia cars came to India in 2004 and the last batch was sold in 2023. There are around 100,000 Octavias on the road in the country now. The fourth-generation Octavia was assembled locally before being discontinued in 2023 after new emission norms became effective.





Skoda Auto India has had a good year due to demand for Kylaq. Of all cars sold from January to August, around 30,000 were Kylaq and remaining 17,000 were Kushaq and Slavia. Sales have grown by almost 135 percent between January and August.





Gupta said the company is on track to double its Indian market share by the end of 2025 (share was 0.8 per cent at the end of 2024). "We are expanding our network presence across the country and in the last three months, 75 per cent of our new geographic expansion has happened in Tier-III cities.'





-- Sohini Das, Business Standard

Skoda Auto India plans to bring back its high-end sedan Octavia RS to the Indian market next month, shifting gears after the success of its compact SUV, Kylaq.