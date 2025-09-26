HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Six workers killed as steel plant's roof collapses in Raipur

Fri, 26 September 2025
21:41
File image
Six workers were killed and six others were injured after the roof of a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the Siltara industrial area.Raipur SP Lal Umed Singh told ANI that police and officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about workers trapped under the debris.

"We received information that some people were trapped after a roof collapsed near the Godavari ispat... The police and other officials arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation commenced. Six bodies were recovered, and six injured people have been rescued so far," he said, adding that rescue operations were ongoing.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and said that he had directed the district administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured. -- ANI

