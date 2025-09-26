Six workers killed as steel plant's roof collapses in Raipur

21:41

File image





According to officials, the incident occurred at the Siltara industrial area.Raipur SP Lal Umed Singh told ANI that police and officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about workers trapped under the debris.





"We received information that some people were trapped after a roof collapsed near the Godavari ispat... The police and other officials arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation commenced. Six bodies were recovered, and six injured people have been rescued so far," he said, adding that rescue operations were ongoing.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and said that he had directed the district administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured. -- ANI

