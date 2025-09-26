HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Silver surges Rs 1,900 to hit new high

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
16:54
image
Silver prices surged Rs 1,900 to hit a fresh high of Rs 1,41,900 per kilogram while gold rose by Rs 330 in the national capital on Friday amid heavy demand from stockists during the ongoing festival season, according to the All India Sarafa Association. 

Gold prices advanced, with 99.9 per cent purity rising Rs 330 to Rs 1,17,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had ended at Rs 1,17,370 per 10 grams on Thursday. In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 400 to Rs 1,17,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), up from Rs 1,16,700 per 10 grams in the previous session. 

Silver, which had closed at Rs 1,40,000 per kilogram on Thursday, continued its record-breaking streak, buoyed by robust festival demand and firm investor interest in the physical market, as per the association. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin
LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin

India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine
India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine

India has refuted claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Russia's strategy on Ukraine in light of US tariffs on India.

Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests
Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'
SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on Salman Rushdie's controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses'. The court noted that the plea effectively challenged a previous Delhi High Court judgement.

Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul
Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul

The MiG-21's sharp silhouette and supersonic roar will live on in the memories of those who flew it, those who maintained it, and those who watched it streak across the sky as a symbol of India's strength, asserts IAF veteran Air...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV