Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1% on selling in pharma, IT shares

Fri, 26 September 2025
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Friday, marking their sixth consecutive day of decline, following heavy selling in pharma and IT shares as US President Donald Trump announced 100 per cent duties on pharmaceutical drugs from next month. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 733.22 points or 0.90 per cent to settle at a three-week low of 80,426.46. During the day, it dropped 827.27 points or 1 per cent to 80,332.41. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 236.15 points or 0.95 per cent to an over three-week low of 24,654.70. 

The index has been on a decline since September 19, tanking over 3 per cent in six straight sessions. Sensex has tumbled by 2,587.50 points or 3.16 per cent in six sessions to Friday. Most pharma shares dropped, dragging the BSE Healthcare index down by 2.14 per cent after Trump's move to impose 100 per cent import tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs from October 1. Wockhardt shares tanked 9.4 per cent. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin
LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin

India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine
India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine

India has refuted claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Russia's strategy on Ukraine in light of US tariffs on India.

Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests
Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'
SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on Salman Rushdie's controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses'. The court noted that the plea effectively challenged a previous Delhi High Court judgement.

Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul
Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul

The MiG-21's sharp silhouette and supersonic roar will live on in the memories of those who flew it, those who maintained it, and those who watched it streak across the sky as a symbol of India's strength, asserts IAF veteran Air...

