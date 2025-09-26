HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 88.72 against US dollar

Fri, 26 September 2025
19:43
The rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 4 paise higher at 88.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and a drop in global crude oil prices. 

Unabated foreign capital outflows and risk-off sentiment in the domestic equity market prevented a sharp rise in the local unit, while hopes of a breakthrough in the India-US trade talks supported the domestic currency, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.72 and traded in a narrow range of 88.67-88.73 before settling at 88.72 (provisional), 4 paise higher than its previous close. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: Hasaranga strikes, SKY departs for 12

SKY fined for 'political comment'; BCCI files appeal

Suryakumar fined 30 percent of match fee, India appeal verdict

LIVE! AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal

Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

'Sonam Wangchuk Will Never Instigate Violence'

'I want to request the central government that they should not target someone just for the sake of targeting him if he has not done anything wrong.'

