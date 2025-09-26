Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 88.72 against US dollar

19:43





Unabated foreign capital outflows and risk-off sentiment in the domestic equity market prevented a sharp rise in the local unit, while hopes of a breakthrough in the India-US trade talks supported the domestic currency, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.72 and traded in a narrow range of 88.67-88.73 before settling at 88.72 (provisional), 4 paise higher than its previous close. -- PTI

The rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 4 paise higher at 88.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and a drop in global crude oil prices.