Rauf, Farhan complete ICC hearing; sanctions likely

Fri, 26 September 2025
16:28
The ICC hearing of Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for allegedly provocative actions during the Asia Cup game against India was completed in Dubai on Friday and sanctions are likely for some of the gestures, according to tournament sources. 

It is learnt that Rauf is likely to be fined for "abusive language and aggressive gestures" during the game against India on Sunday last. Farhan, on the other hand, has pleaded not guilty of any code of conduct violation for his gun-fire celebration, claiming that it is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan. The two players have been accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI. The two teams are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday. PTI

