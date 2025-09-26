HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Police, locals clash outside Bareilly mosque

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
18:02
File image
File image
An announcement postponing a proposed demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, local cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, led to a clash between a large crowd and police outside a mosque in Bareilly on Friday.

The police said large crowds holding 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both in the Kotwali area and located at a short distance from each other, after Friday prayers, with people expressing their anger over the suspension of the demonstration. 

Sources said Raza made a last-minute announcement to call off the demonstration, saying the authorities did not grant permission for it. 

On Thursday, the cleric had warned that the demonstration would go ahead "at any cost'. 

The police attempted to disperse the crowd which gathered outside the mosque, but the angry protesters began pelting stones, prompting the police to use force. 

Visuals on social media and television news channels showed locals clashing with the police, armed with batons, even as senior officers, including DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni, SSP Anurag Arya and DM Avinash Singh, reached the Kotwali area to diffuse the situation. -- PTI

