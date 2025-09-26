HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

NIA attaches immovable properties of terror operative in Kashmir

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
22:47
File image
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Friday attached immovable properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen terror operative involved in supplying arms and ammunition to active members of the banned outfit for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir.

On the orders of the NIA special court in Jammu, the agency attached immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a chargesheeted accused who was arrested in April in a terror-related case.

The attached properties included a concrete, single-storey residential building built on land measuring 780 square feet and a piece of land measuring eight marlas at Maldera village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the form of an orchard, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

An associate of Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's member Syed Naveed Mushtaq, Mir, was chargesheeted before the NIA court in October 2024.

"Today's property attachment was part of NIA's ongoing action against terror networks operating in Kashmir with the aim of disrupting India's peace, stability and harmony," the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: Nissanka's sixes stun India, SL need 89
Asia Cup Updates: Nissanka's sixes stun India, SL need 89

LIVE! Zubeen death: Assam CID summons witnesses
LIVE! Zubeen death: Assam CID summons witnesses

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body
Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) is demanding a judicial probe into the recent violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. The LAB co-chairman, Chering Dorjay, denies any foreign involvement and alleges excessive force...

How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing students, allegedly created an 'inescapable web' of intimidation at a private management institute, ensuring his control over its operations.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV