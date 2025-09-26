NIA attaches immovable properties of terror operative in Kashmir

22:47

File image





On the orders of the NIA special court in Jammu, the agency attached immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a chargesheeted accused who was arrested in April in a terror-related case.





The attached properties included a concrete, single-storey residential building built on land measuring 780 square feet and a piece of land measuring eight marlas at Maldera village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the form of an orchard, a statement issued by the probe agency said.





An associate of Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's member Syed Naveed Mushtaq, Mir, was chargesheeted before the NIA court in October 2024.





"Today's property attachment was part of NIA's ongoing action against terror networks operating in Kashmir with the aim of disrupting India's peace, stability and harmony," the statement said. -- PTI

