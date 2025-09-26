HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Marathwada flood: Ajit Pawar asks CM, HM, PM for aid

Fri, 26 September 2025
10:48
On floods in Marathwada, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar says, "Yesterday also I was in that area, and it was still raining. Many people who had taken shelter in unsafe places were being shifted to safer locations. 

"Along with the Army and NDRF, airlift support was also being used. The entire administration is engaged in rescue and relief work. Those whose houses were flooded are being provided with 5,000 in cash, along with 5 kg of wheat and 5 kg of rice, among other essentials. 

"However, one more point is that the families who have suffered heavy losses all their household goods and belongings have been damaged. At present, they have been accommodated temporarily in schools and other such facilities. But once they return to their homes soon, they will need additional support. 

"So, we have requested the Chief Minister to increase the provision beyond just 10 kg. Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Mumbai, and we also made this request to him. At the same time, we have written to Prime Minister Modi asking for maximum possible assistance. 

"Last month, we saw similar conditions in Punjab and in northern states, where the central government extended support. We are hopeful and confident that Maharashtra too will receive such assistance."

Maharashtra has lost crops on more than 605 lakh hectares of farmland to heavy rains, hailstorms and droughts in the past nine years with more than Rs 54,600 crore being paid as compensation to the affected farmers, according to government data. 

The state has witnessed a significant rise in excessive rainfall since 2019, with the current kharif season already recording severe losses, said an official from the state agriculture department on Thursday. "The cumulative figure of loss of crops on agricultural land is 605.26 lakh hectares. It is also true that some areas or villages have been hit multiple times in the last nine years. The total assistance paid to farmers over the past nine years amounts to Rs 54,679.17 crore," said an official from the agriculture department. 

On US tariffs, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar says, "Alright, we can make decisions about our own country, just as they are making decisions for theirs. If Trump or any other country's leader has made a decision, it is because the people in that country have elected them, and thus they are exercising their right to make such decisions. 

"Our responsibility is to respond to any decision concerning our country in a dignified manner and to increase the use of products made in our own country (swadeshi goods). 

"The call for Swadeshi was first made by Mahatma Gandhi, and now it has been reiterated by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been 75 years since our country gained independence, and now many items in our country are available in even higher quality than those imported from abroad. 

"In fact, there are many things, such as clothes and others, that are manufactured here, but they sell them abroad by labelling them as made in their country."

