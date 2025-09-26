Man throws acid on teacher in Sambhal, arrested

22:03





A woman was also arrested in the case, the police said, adding that she has been identified as Jahanvi alias Archana.





According to the police, the accused was identified as Nishu Tiwari (30), a resident of Tigri village in Amroha district.





Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar said that on 23 September, in the Nakhasa police station area, a 22-year-old teacher was returning home from school when the accused, riding a scooter, threw acid on her face near Dehpa village.





The teacher suffered 20 to 30 percent burns in the attack.





Following the incident, the teacher was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.





The police acted swiftly to apprehend the accused, the SP stated.





He noted that when the Nakhasa police stopped Nishu late Thursday night near Kalyanpur village, he opened fire at the officers, prompting police to return fire in self-defence, hitting him in both legs. -- PTI

