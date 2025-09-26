HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man throws acid on teacher in Sambhal, arrested

Fri, 26 September 2025
A man has been arrested following an encounter for allegedly throwing acid on a teacher here, police said on Friday. 

A woman was also arrested in the case, the police said, adding that she has been identified as Jahanvi alias Archana. 

According to the police, the accused was identified as Nishu Tiwari (30), a resident of Tigri village in Amroha district. 

Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar said that on 23 September, in the Nakhasa police station area, a 22-year-old teacher was returning home from school when the accused, riding a scooter, threw acid on her face near Dehpa village. 

The teacher suffered 20 to 30 percent burns in the attack. 

Following the incident, the teacher was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. 

The police acted swiftly to apprehend the accused, the SP stated. 

He noted that when the Nakhasa police stopped Nishu late Thursday night near Kalyanpur village, he opened fire at the officers, prompting police to return fire in self-defence, hitting him in both legs. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: India set 203-run target for Lanka
LIVE! Six workers killed as steel plant's roof collapses in Raipur
Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body
Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) is demanding a judicial probe into the recent violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. The LAB co-chairman, Chering Dorjay, denies any foreign involvement and alleges excessive force...

How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing students, allegedly created an 'inescapable web' of intimidation at a private management institute, ensuring his control over its operations.

