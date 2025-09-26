HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Man held on charges of espionage for ISI in Rajasthan

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
00:34
image
A man was arrested on Thursday in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on charges of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, a senior police official said. 

CID (Intelligence) unit of Rajasthan Police arrested Hanif Khan, a resident of Basanpeer Jooni in Jaisalmer. 

He is accused of sending confidential information about the Army to the Pakistani agency in exchange for money. 

Dr Vishnukant, IG CID, said that the Intelligence team has been continuously monitoring espionage activities in the state. 

During their surveillance, they identified suspicious activities of 47-year-old Khan. Investigations revealed that Khan had allegedly been in regular contact with Pakistani intelligence through social media. 

Khan had easy access to the border areas. 

During interrogation, it was found that he allegedly shared information about important military installations and Army movements. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man held on charges of espionage for ISI in Rajasthan
LIVE! Man held on charges of espionage for ISI in Rajasthan

Lawyer seeks ban on Arundhati Roy's book for smoking pic
Lawyer seeks ban on Arundhati Roy's book for smoking pic

The Kerala High Court was informed that Arundhati Roy's book 'Mother Mary Come to Me' has a disclaimer against smoking on the back of its cover, in response to a plea seeking to prohibit the book's sale due to the author being shown...

Uneasy calm in Leh day after deadly protests; 50 held
Uneasy calm in Leh day after deadly protests; 50 held

An uneasy calm prevails in Ladakh as authorities enforce a curfew following clashes between security forces and protesters demanding statehood and constitutional protections. The violence resulted in fatalities and injuries, prompting...

'Sonam Wangchuk In Jail May Cause More Problems...'
'Sonam Wangchuk In Jail May Cause More Problems...'

'...than free Sonam Wangchuk.'

Super Sunday! India To Play Pakistan In Asia Cup Final
Super Sunday! India To Play Pakistan In Asia Cup Final

Pakistan beat Bangladesh, set up first ever Asia Cup final date against India

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV