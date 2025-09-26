HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha rains: Educational institutions shut on Sat in Nanded, Latur

Fri, 26 September 2025
22:59
File image
File image
Authorities in Nanded and Latur have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday after an 'orange' alert was issued for heavy rains, an official said. 

The order to keep educational institutions closed was issued by Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile and Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, he said. 

"It applies to all anganwadis, government and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla Parishad and municipal schools, aided and unaided institutions, ashram schools, colleges, private coaching classes, and vocational training centres," the official informed. 

"The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre has said the two districts are likely to experience torrential rain. With irrigation projects already at full capacity and major rivers flowing above warning levels, the administration has acted to avoid risks to schoolchildren and prevent any untoward incidents," he added. 

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025, originally scheduled for Sept 28, has been postponed to Nov 9, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced on Friday. -- PTI

