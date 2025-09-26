Last rites of Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa held with full state honours





The cremation took place near the foot of Chamundi Hill, in accordance with Brahmin customs, under the guidance of priests, and was conducted by his sons, S B Uday Shankar and S B Ravi Shankar.





Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and writer Sahana Vijayakumar also participated in lighting the pyre.





Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, several political leaders, and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.





Earlier, Bhyrappa's mortal remains were placed at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Thursday to allow the public to pay their last respects, before being shifted to Mysuru, where he lived for many years.





Expressing grief over his demise, the Karnataka government announced it would perform his last rites with full state honours.





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after paying tribute on Thursday, announced plans to build a memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru. -- PTI

He was 94.