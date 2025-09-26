HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Last rites of Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa held with full state honours

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
20:24
image
The last rites of renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa were performed here on Friday with full state honours, following his death due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

He was 94. 

The cremation took place near the foot of Chamundi Hill, in accordance with Brahmin customs, under the guidance of priests, and was conducted by his sons, S B Uday Shankar and S B Ravi Shankar. 

Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and writer Sahana Vijayakumar also participated in lighting the pyre. 

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, several political leaders, and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony. 

Earlier, Bhyrappa's mortal remains were placed at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Thursday to allow the public to pay their last respects, before being shifted to Mysuru, where he lived for many years. 

Expressing grief over his demise, the Karnataka government announced it would perform his last rites with full state honours. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after paying tribute on Thursday, announced plans to build a memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: Hasaranga strikes, SKY departs for 12
Asia Cup Updates: Hasaranga strikes, SKY departs for 12

SKY fined for 'political comment'; BCCI files appeal
SKY fined for 'political comment'; BCCI files appeal

Suryakumar fined 30 percent of match fee, India appeal verdict

LIVE! AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal
LIVE! AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal

Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests
Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

'Sonam Wangchuk Will Never Instigate Violence'
'Sonam Wangchuk Will Never Instigate Violence'

'I want to request the central government that they should not target someone just for the sake of targeting him if he has not done anything wrong.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV