Karnataka govt proposes 2% cess on movie tickets, TV channels

The draft rules have been framed under the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Act, 2024, enacted by the state legislature.





The Act provides for constituting a welfare board and establishing a fund to finance schemes for the social security and welfare of cine and cultural activists in the state.





The Act further provides for a 1-2 percent cess on movie tickets and subscription fees to generate funds.





The draft rules finalise the cess rate at 2 per cent, a notification dated September 24 stated.





"Two per cent cess on cinema tickets of all theatres, including multiplex theatres. Two per cent cess on total transaction of television entertainment channels operating in the State of Karnataka," the draft rules state.





Under the Act, cine and cultural activists in the age group of 18 to 60 years, belonging to certain categories, will have to register with the government.





According to the Act, a "Cine and Cultural Activist" means any person employed in the field of cinema to work as an artist (including actor, musician, or dancer) or to perform any work skilled, unskilled, manual, supervisory, technical, artistic, or otherwise or any person engaged in other activities as declared by the government. -- PTI

