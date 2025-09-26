'Inventor, teacher Wangchuk harassed by cheap politics'

12:05





In a post on social media X, Kejriwal wrote, "Read about Sonam Wangchuk. The person who thinks about the country, thinks about education, makes new inventions, is being harassed by the entire machinery of the central government today under extremely cheap politics. It feels extremely sad - how the reins of the country are in the hands of such people. How will such a country progress?" the post read.





This comes after unrest occurred in Ladakh, followed by a 14-day hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been peacefully protesting for these demands for five years, even undertaking a notable barefoot walk from Leh to Delhi.





The unrest in Leh stemmed from long-standing demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. People in Jammu and Kashmir have also made a similar demand of statehood ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Authorities in Leh have imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. -- ANI

