HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India-US trade talks end but no agreement yet

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
15:28
image
A high-level Indian delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a recent visit to the United States (US), engaged in a series of productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties between the two countries, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Friday. 

The ministry added that the minister held key meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative, and Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India. 

A delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister visited the United States of America from 22nd to 24th September 2025. During these discussions, both sides exchanged views on various facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) deal. 

It was mutually agreed to continue engagements to expedite the early conclusion of a trade agreement that benefits both countries, the Ministry added. 

The statement added, "The delegation had constructive meetings with the U.S. Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement." 

"The meetings with businesses and investors evoked positive response. The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India," the Ministry added. 

Apart from talks with US government officials, the Indian delegation also met with prominent US-based businesses and investors. The interactions were met with a positive response, as business leaders expressed strong confidence in India's growth trajectory and indicated their intention to deepen their investment and trade activities in the Indian market. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-US trade talks end but no agreement yet
LIVE! India-US trade talks end but no agreement yet

Won't ask Ravish, Newslaundry to remove content: Adani
Won't ask Ravish, Newslaundry to remove content: Adani

The Delhi high court on Friday ordered status quo on the removal of social media posts on Adani Group of Companies by senior journalist Ravish Kumar and digital news platform Newslaundry.

Boy kills e-rickshaw driver while resisting sexual bid
Boy kills e-rickshaw driver while resisting sexual bid

It was a textbook blind murder with scarce clues, no witnesses and no apparent motive.

'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'
'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'

'New announcements are made every day which brings tremendous amount of instability and uncertainty.''Relying on America has become a big problem.'

Sikh Woman's Deportation Sparks Outrage
Sikh Woman's Deportation Sparks Outrage

'This is so sad the way she was humiliated.'Harjit Kaur's deportation has drawn condemnation from civil rights organisations and the Sikh American community.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV