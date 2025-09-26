India-US trade talks end but no agreement yet

15:28





The ministry added that the minister held key meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative, and Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India.





A delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister visited the United States of America from 22nd to 24th September 2025. During these discussions, both sides exchanged views on various facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) deal.





It was mutually agreed to continue engagements to expedite the early conclusion of a trade agreement that benefits both countries, the Ministry added.





"The meetings with businesses and investors evoked positive response. The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India," the Ministry added.





Apart from talks with US government officials, the Indian delegation also met with prominent US-based businesses and investors. The interactions were met with a positive response, as business leaders expressed strong confidence in India's growth trajectory and indicated their intention to deepen their investment and trade activities in the Indian market. -- ANI

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a recent visit to the United States (US), engaged in a series of productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties between the two countries, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Friday.