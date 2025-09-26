India's Russian oil buys: Biden was tolerant, Trump...

10:11

India had a good relationship with Biden-led US





Speaking to ANI on Friday, Poast highlighted how former US President Joe Biden's "realpolitik" approach allowed India flexibility on energy imports as it played a critical role in the Quad alliance, which was formed to counter China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.





"Biden had a realpolitik view of foreign policy... With India, Biden noted that India is doing what it thinks is in its best interest, and moreover, Biden had a lot of knowledge and expertise in foreign policy. That's why he was Obama's vice president. He could say, we're going to tolerate India buying this energy from Russia because we need India in the Quad to be able to balance against China," Poast explained.





According to Poast, this approach sharply contrasts with Donald Trump's uncompromising position, which views these oil imports as direct support for Russia's war machine against Ukraine.





"Trump has a bit of a different view... Trump has long made it a focal point that if Russia is this threat, you don't buy energy from them... This is something that, since the beginning of the war, India has played the key role of, being willing to buy the energy from Russia largely out of their own interests...





"But I think Trump again has more of this view that no, that is how Russia's thriving and I don't care if you're India, I don't care if you're the European countries, I don't care who you are, if you're buying that, that's not an acceptable policy," Poast added. -- ANI

