India's $30 billion pharma exports jittery after 100% tariff

The Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies over 50 per cent of global demand for various vaccines, 40 per cent of generic demand in the US and 25 per cent of all medicines in the UK. India's annual drug and pharmaceutical exports touched a record USD 30 billion in FY25 bolstered by a 31 per cent year-on-year surge in March.





According to a government release, drug and pharmaceutical exports increased by 6.94 per cent from USD 2.35 billion in August 2024 to USD 2.51 billion in August 2025 alone. In FY24, India's pharmaceutical exports stood at USD 27.9 billion, of which 31 per cent, about USD 8.7 billion (Rs. 77,231 crore), were directed to the US, according to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil). In the first half of 2025 alone, pharmaceutical shipments worth USD 3.7 billion (approximately Rs. 32,505 crore) were sent overseas.





Leading companies such as Dr. Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma and Gland Pharma derive between 30-50 per cent of their overall revenues from the American market.





According to a separate government report, India's pharmaceutical industry is a global powerhouse, ranking third in the world by volume and 14th in terms of production value. It supplies over 50 per cent of global vaccine demand and nearly 40 per cent of generics to the US. The industry is projected to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030 and USD 450 billion market by 2047. -- ANI

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies establish production facilities in the United States.