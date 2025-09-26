HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, US eye quick trade agreement, to continue talks

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
19:10
image
India and the US have decided to continue negotiations for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday. 

The statement was issued after the return of the Indian official delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to New York for trade talks. 

The delegation returned on September 24 after holding three-day talks. Both sides held constructive meetings on various aspects of the trade deal, the ministry said in a statement. 

"Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added. 

During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. 

These deliberations were important as they took place after the US imposed a 25 percent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 percent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for purchasing Russian crude oil. 

At present, a total of 50 percent additional import duty is imposed on Indian goods. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India vs Sri Lanka: Can Sri Lanka salvage pride?
India vs Sri Lanka: Can Sri Lanka salvage pride?

SKY cops hefty fine for 'political statement'
SKY cops hefty fine for 'political statement'

Suryakumar fined 30 percent of match fee for comments after Pakistan game

LIVE! India, US eye quick trade agreement, to continue talks
LIVE! India, US eye quick trade agreement, to continue talks

Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests
Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

Sikh Woman's Deportation Sparks Outrage
Sikh Woman's Deportation Sparks Outrage

'This is so sad the way she was humiliated.'Harjit Kaur's deportation has drawn condemnation from civil rights organisations and the Sikh American community.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV