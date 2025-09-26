India, US eye quick trade agreement, to continue talks

19:10





The statement was issued after the return of the Indian official delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to New York for trade talks.





The delegation returned on September 24 after holding three-day talks. Both sides held constructive meetings on various aspects of the trade deal, the ministry said in a statement.





"Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.





During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.





These deliberations were important as they took place after the US imposed a 25 percent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 percent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for purchasing Russian crude oil.





At present, a total of 50 percent additional import duty is imposed on Indian goods. -- PTI

