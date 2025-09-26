HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case on Oct 9

Fri, 26 September 2025
18:33
The Allahabad high court on Friday fixed October 9 for the next hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura. 

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. 

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra fixed the date after hearing counsels for the parties. 

Various applications and objections on those applications were heard by the court. 

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for the possession of land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah masjid structure, as well as for the restoration of the temple and for a permanent injunction. 

Earlier, on August 1, 2024, the high court rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers. 

It held that all suits of Hindu worshippers are maintainable. 

In that order, the court also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947. -- PTI

