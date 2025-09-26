HC stays arrest of alleged Pak citizen teaching in school in UP's Bareilly

00:39





The order was passed on Wednesday by a bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Abdul Shahid on a writ petition filed by Shumaila Khan.





Khan sought quashing of an impugned FIR dated January 14 lodged against her.





It was alleged that Khan is illegally residing in India and is employed as assistant teacher in Madhopur primary school in Bareilly's Fatehganj block on the basis of forged domicile certificate.





Appearing on behalf of Khan, it was submitted that against the cancellation of her domicile certificate, she has already preferred a writ petition wherein substantial hearing has already been taken place. -- PTI

