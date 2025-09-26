HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC notice to actor-politician Vijay over TVK party flag

Fri, 26 September 2025
TVK leader Vijay/File image
The Madras high court on Friday issued notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on an appeal filed by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai, challenging an order of a single judge that declined to restrain TVK from using its party flag. 

A division bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and M Sudheer Kumar posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks. 

The appeal was filed by Dharma Paribalana Sabai. Alleging trademark and copyright infringement by TVK, Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai had filed an application arising out of a suit, seeking to restrain TVK from using its flag. 

A single judge who heard the application had, on August 18, declined to restrain TVK from using its flag. 

Aggrieved, the Sabai filed the present appeal. -- PTI

