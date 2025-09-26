HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC directs parties not to share Sunjay Kapur's property papers

Fri, 26 September 2025
16:43
image
Delhi High Court on Friday barred all parties involved in the dispute over late Sunjay Kapur's property not to share details, including those of his personal assets and liabilities, with the media. 

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the directions and said, "A copy of the 'will' be supplied to the defendant subject to the undertaking that it will be used discreetly and that the party or advocates would not leak it to public." The court was hearing Priya's plea seeking permission to file the list of his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover with the parties to be bound by confidentiality, or in the alternative, constitution of confidentiality club.

The court on September 25 said the filing of the list of personal assets and liabilities of Kapur in a sealed cover may be "problematic" since his two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor have the "right to question the assets disclosed". PTI

