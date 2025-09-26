Have fond memories of flying MiG-21: Shubhanshu

14:45





The legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet for more than six decades, streaked through Indian skies for the last time on Friday -- its final adieu threaded through history and many a remembrance. The sun shone bright, the skies were cloudless and a brilliant blue, providing a picture perfect setting for the elaborate farewell to the Russian origin warhorse that was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s.

At the decommission ceremony of the MiG-21, Indian Astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla says, "I am feeling fantastic today. I spent a considerable amount of time with the MiG-21 and cherish many fond memories of it. I'm so glad to be here today, seeing the aircraft I grew up with once more. Its final farewell was a dignified ceremony, very well organised. It was also wonderful to reconnect with all my old comrades."