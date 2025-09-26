HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Have fond memories of flying MiG-21: Shubhanshu

Fri, 26 September 2025
14:45
At the decommission ceremony of the MiG-21, Indian Astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla says, "I am feeling fantastic today. I spent a considerable amount of time with the MiG-21 and cherish many fond memories of it. I'm so glad to be here today, seeing the aircraft I grew up with once more. Its final farewell was a dignified ceremony, very well organised. It was also wonderful to reconnect with all my old comrades."

The legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet for more than six decades, streaked through Indian skies for the last time on Friday -- its final adieu threaded through history and many a remembrance. The sun shone bright, the skies were cloudless and a brilliant blue, providing a picture perfect setting for the elaborate farewell to the Russian origin warhorse that was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-US trade talks end but no agreement yet
Won't ask Ravish, Newslaundry to remove content: Adani
The Delhi high court on Friday ordered status quo on the removal of social media posts on Adani Group of Companies by senior journalist Ravish Kumar and digital news platform Newslaundry.

Boy kills e-rickshaw driver while resisting sexual bid
It was a textbook blind murder with scarce clues, no witnesses and no apparent motive.

'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'
'New announcements are made every day which brings tremendous amount of instability and uncertainty.''Relying on America has become a big problem.'

Sikh Woman's Deportation Sparks Outrage
'This is so sad the way she was humiliated.'Harjit Kaur's deportation has drawn condemnation from civil rights organisations and the Sikh American community.

