Gurugram cop suspended for stalking woman, accessing personal info

23:55





According to police, the accused constable also sent her a request on Instagram. Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against the constable, and he has been suspended, police stated.





Shiwangi Peswani, the woman who filed the complaint, claimed that the incident occurred on September 21, around 12.30 am, while she was driving home.





She alleged that a police control room (PCR) vehicle followed her car for part of the journey.





Approximately 15 minutes after she arrived home, she allegedly received a comment on one of her Instagram reels from a fake account named Simran Chopra, which read, "Ma'am, are you the same person who came to RD Colony 15 minutes ago?"





When Shiwangi asked who the person was, the reply indicated that the police were very vigilant and suggested she communicate via text. -- PTI

A woman from Gurugram has accused a police constable of stalking her and obtaining her personal information by tracing her car's license plate, police said on Friday.