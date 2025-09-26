HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goodbye! Rajnath, service chiefs at MiG-21 decommissioning

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
11:25
image
Defence minister Rajnath Singh attends the decommissioning ceremony of the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet. CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and CNS Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also present. 

The decommissioning ceremony of the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet is underway. MiG-21s were inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, and will be decommissioned today after 63 years of service. MiG-21s were inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign 'Badal 3'.  IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was also present.

There will be  a spectacular display by IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', who will skydive from a height of 8,000 feet. This will be succeeded by majestic flypast of MiG-21 aircraft accompanied by precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute.  

The fighter pilots will be flying MiG-21s in the three-aircraft Badal formation and the four-aircraft Panther formation will thunder over the skies one final time.  

Ahead of the decommissioning of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Wing Commander Rajiv Battish (Retd.) says, "MiG-21 has a very long story and the fact that so many people have gathered here is the fact that we are all attached to this aeroplane. As far as India is concerned, the maximum number of aeroplanes flown on a fighter type is the MiG-21. Very potent aeroplane, and mostly the Eastern Bloc countries flew it. It was an enigma for the Western field. As far as flying was concerned, MiG-29 was a beautiful machine, and the testimony is so many people have descended from all over the country abroad to see the last light and say goodbye."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goodbye! Rajnath, service chiefs at MiG-21 decommissioning
LIVE! Goodbye! Rajnath, service chiefs at MiG-21 decommissioning

'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'
'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'

'New announcements are made every day which brings tremendous amount of instability and uncertainty.''Relying on America has become a big problem.'

Trump Wants To Get Close To Pakistan Because...
Trump Wants To Get Close To Pakistan Because...

'Pakistan is an ally who gives the US access.''If we have a presence there, it puts us that much closer to China and puts our assets closer to China and Iran.'

How India Got The MiG-21 63 Years Ago
How India Got The MiG-21 63 Years Ago

The MiG-21 episode demonstrates that procurement is always strategic.<br>Choices about what aircraft to acquire, who builds them, who supplies the spares, who trains the pilots and technicians are decisions with political...

Trump slaps 100% tariffs on imported pharma products
Trump slaps 100% tariffs on imported pharma products

United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies are building...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV