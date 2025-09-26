Goodbye! Rajnath, service chiefs at MiG-21 decommissioning

11:25





The decommissioning ceremony of the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet is underway. MiG-21s were inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, and will be decommissioned today after 63 years of service. MiG-21s were inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963.





Air Chief Marshal A P Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign 'Badal 3'. IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was also present.

There will be a spectacular display by IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', who will skydive from a height of 8,000 feet. This will be succeeded by majestic flypast of MiG-21 aircraft accompanied by precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute.

The fighter pilots will be flying MiG-21s in the three-aircraft Badal formation and the four-aircraft Panther formation will thunder over the skies one final time.





Ahead of the decommissioning of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Wing Commander Rajiv Battish (Retd.) says, "MiG-21 has a very long story and the fact that so many people have gathered here is the fact that we are all attached to this aeroplane. As far as India is concerned, the maximum number of aeroplanes flown on a fighter type is the MiG-21. Very potent aeroplane, and mostly the Eastern Bloc countries flew it. It was an enigma for the Western field. As far as flying was concerned, MiG-29 was a beautiful machine, and the testimony is so many people have descended from all over the country abroad to see the last light and say goodbye."

Defence minister Rajnath Singh attends the decommissioning ceremony of the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet. CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and CNS Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also present.