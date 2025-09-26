HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Goa BJP leader booked for 'threatening' activist

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
23:39
image
A `non-cognisable' case was registered on Friday against BJP leader Mahanand Assnodkar at Porvorim in Goa for allegedly threatening a social activist. 

Swapnesh Sherlekar, the complainant, alleged that Assnodkar called him on Thursday night, and threatened him over a video circulating on social media. 

Sherlekar had said in the video that the ruling BJP, which is opposing the notification of tiger reserve in a wildlife sanctuary in the state, has no right to celebrate the festival of Navaratri during which the tiger is worshipped as the carrier of Goddess Navadurga. 

A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started. 

When contacted, Assnodkar said he called Sherlekar to question him over the video which hurt religious sentiments. 

"The video insulted the BJP and its cadre and also Hinduism," he claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: Nissanka's sixes stun India, SL need 89
Asia Cup Updates: Nissanka's sixes stun India, SL need 89

LIVE! Zubeen death: Assam CID summons witnesses
LIVE! Zubeen death: Assam CID summons witnesses

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body
Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) is demanding a judicial probe into the recent violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. The LAB co-chairman, Chering Dorjay, denies any foreign involvement and alleges excessive force...

How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing students, allegedly created an 'inescapable web' of intimidation at a private management institute, ensuring his control over its operations.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV