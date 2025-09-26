Goa BJP leader booked for 'threatening' activist

23:39





Swapnesh Sherlekar, the complainant, alleged that Assnodkar called him on Thursday night, and threatened him over a video circulating on social media.





Sherlekar had said in the video that the ruling BJP, which is opposing the notification of tiger reserve in a wildlife sanctuary in the state, has no right to celebrate the festival of Navaratri during which the tiger is worshipped as the carrier of Goddess Navadurga.





A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started.





When contacted, Assnodkar said he called Sherlekar to question him over the video which hurt religious sentiments.





"The video insulted the BJP and its cadre and also Hinduism," he claimed. -- PTI

