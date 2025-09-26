HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Forex reserves drop by $396 mln to $702.57 bn

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
17:14
image
India's forex reserves dropped by $396 million to $702.57 billion for the week ended September 19, according to the RBI data. 

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $4.698 billion to $702.966 billion. 

For the week ended September 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $864 million to $586.15 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

The gold reserves increased by $360 million to $92.779 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $105 million to $18.879 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin
LIVE! Baseless! India says Modi did NOT call Putin

India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine
India rejects NATO claim of Modi-Putin call on Ukraine

India has refuted claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Russia's strategy on Ukraine in light of US tariffs on India.

Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests
Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'
SC rejects plea to ban Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on Salman Rushdie's controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses'. The court noted that the plea effectively challenged a previous Delhi High Court judgement.

Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul
Farewell MiG-21. Flying Legend, IAF's Soul

The MiG-21's sharp silhouette and supersonic roar will live on in the memories of those who flew it, those who maintained it, and those who watched it streak across the sky as a symbol of India's strength, asserts IAF veteran Air...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV