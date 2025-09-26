Engineering student stabbed to death during birthday party in Maha's Beed

01:27





He identified the victim as Yash Devendra Dhaka, adding the incident took place at 8:30pm in the bustling Mane Complex area.





"An argument broke out between Dhaka and one Suraj Appasaheb Kate (21), who stabbed the former in the chest. Dhaka was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.





Kate was arrested by a Crime Branch team within half an hour and was handed over to Shivajinagar police for further action, the official said.





Investigations revealed Dhaka and Kate had clashed about a month ago, leading to enmity, he added. -- PTI

