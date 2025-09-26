'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London

21:04

Actor Noel Clarke/Image courtesy X





According to reports from Deadline, multiple reports suggested that Clarke was arrested at his family home in Kensington on Thursday.





Metropolitan Police officers are also said to have raided Clarke's home and taken away items, including laptops and documents, for further investigation.





As per the publication, this comes after Clarke lost a high-profile libel case against The Guardian.





The newspaper had published allegations in 2021, with more than 20 women accusing him of sexual misconduct.





Clarke has denied all allegations.Following the court case, the 49-year-old actor has been ordered to pay at least 3 million ($4 million) in legal costs to The Guardian's publisher.





Since the allegations came out, Clarke's acting career has largely come to a halt. He last appeared on UK television in the ITV drama Viewpoint in 2021.





Before that, he was widely known for creating the hit indie film Kidulthood and starring in major projects, including Star Trek Into Darkness and Bulletproof. -- ANI

Actor Noel Clarke, best known for his roles inand Kidulthood, has reportedly been arrested in London.