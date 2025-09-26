HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
21:04
Actor Noel Clarke/Image courtesy X
Actor Noel Clarke/Image courtesy X
Actor Noel Clarke, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Kidulthood, has reportedly been arrested in London.

According to reports from Deadline, multiple reports suggested that Clarke was arrested at his family home in Kensington on Thursday. 

Metropolitan Police officers are also said to have raided Clarke's home and taken away items, including laptops and documents, for further investigation.

As per the publication, this comes after Clarke lost a high-profile libel case against The Guardian

The newspaper had published allegations in 2021, with more than 20 women accusing him of sexual misconduct. 

Clarke has denied all allegations.Following the court case, the 49-year-old actor has been ordered to pay at least 3 million ($4 million) in legal costs to The Guardian's publisher.

Since the allegations came out, Clarke's acting career has largely come to a halt. He last appeared on UK television in the ITV drama Viewpoint in 2021. 

Before that, he was widely known for creating the hit indie film Kidulthood and starring in major projects, including Star Trek Into Darkness and Bulletproof. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: India set 203-run target for Lanka
Asia Cup Updates: India set 203-run target for Lanka

LIVE! Six workers killed as steel plant's roof collapses in Raipur
LIVE! Six workers killed as steel plant's roof collapses in Raipur

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body
Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) is demanding a judicial probe into the recent violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. The LAB co-chairman, Chering Dorjay, denies any foreign involvement and alleges excessive force...

How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing students, allegedly created an 'inescapable web' of intimidation at a private management institute, ensuring his control over its operations.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV