Delhi banega Khalistan: Khalistani terrorist on bail threatens India, Doval

Fri, 26 September 2025
16:41
image
Khalistani separatist Inderjeet Singh Gosal, associated with the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has threatened India shortly after being released on bail in Canada. Gosal secured bail from the Ontario Central East Correctional Centre within a week and appeared in a video recorded outside the facility. 

"India, I'm out; to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan," he declared. The footage was circulated by proscribed SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who in the same video targeted India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"Ajit Doval, why don't you come to Canada, America or any European country and try to arrest or do any extradition. Doval, I am waiting for you," Pannun stated. According to CBC, citing Reuters, Canadian police had earlier arrested Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario. 

He is considered a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani terrorist who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June 2023. Nijjar's killing triggered a diplomatic standoff after then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged "credible allegations" of Indian involvement, a claim New Delhi dismissed as politically motivated while accusing Ottawa of sheltering Khalistani extremists. -- ANI

