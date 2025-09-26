HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Deal that will end the war': Trump on Gaza conflict

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
22:18
image
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed confidence that a breakthrough was imminent in efforts to end the Gaza conflict. 

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said, "It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war." 

Trump unveiled a 21-point initiative to end the Gaza war during meetings with Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's determination to eliminate Hamas in Gaza, declaring that Israel isn't done yet and will continue operations to root out the militant group from Gaza City. 

Netanyahu's statement at the United Nations General Assembly contrasts with President Donald Trump's optimism about a potential deal to end the conflict, mediated by Qatar with US backing, which has stalled following Israel's bombing of Hamas leaders in Doha. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: India set 203-run target for Lanka
Asia Cup Updates: India set 203-run target for Lanka

LIVE! Six workers killed as steel plant's roof collapses in Raipur
LIVE! Six workers killed as steel plant's roof collapses in Raipur

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, taken out of Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90...

Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body
Not foreign hand, youths behind violence: Leh Apex Body

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) is demanding a judicial probe into the recent violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. The LAB co-chairman, Chering Dorjay, denies any foreign involvement and alleges excessive force...

How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students
How Chaitanyananda intimidated institute's students

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing students, allegedly created an 'inescapable web' of intimidation at a private management institute, ensuring his control over its operations.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV