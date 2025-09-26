'Deal that will end the war': Trump on Gaza conflict

22:18





Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said, "It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war."





Trump unveiled a 21-point initiative to end the Gaza war during meetings with Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.





Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's determination to eliminate Hamas in Gaza, declaring that Israel isn't done yet and will continue operations to root out the militant group from Gaza City.





Netanyahu's statement at the United Nations General Assembly contrasts with President Donald Trump's optimism about a potential deal to end the conflict, mediated by Qatar with US backing, which has stalled following Israel's bombing of Hamas leaders in Doha. -- ANI

