Curfew remains in force for third day in Leh town

Fri, 26 September 2025
11:45
A home ministry team held a series of meetings in Leh to review the overall security situation as curfew remained in force for the third consecutive day in Leh town on Friday, officials said. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said. 

The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

The overall security situation remained peaceful across Ladakh.

The restrictions are likely to be relaxed later in the day to allow people to buy essential commodities, a police official said. Over 50 persons were detained following the widespread clashes, while strict restrictions under prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major towns, including Kargil.

Police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear were seen patrolling the deserted streets to maintain law and order. People in many areas complained that they are running short of essential supplies including ration, milk and vegetables.

Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk has ordered closure of all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions for two days from Friday. Besides, anganwadi centres will also remain closed, the DM had said. The officials said a high-level team of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs reached Leh on Thursday to review the security situation. They had held a series of meetings with the Lt Governor and civil and police officers besides the representatives of the LAB.

