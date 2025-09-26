HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Crops in 2 lakh hectares of land damaged in Marathwada

Fri, 26 September 2025
12:18
Recent floods caused by heavy rains have damaged crops on 2.26 lakh hectares of land across 363 villages in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, an official said on Friday. 

Nearly 2 lakh farmers in the district have suffered the crop losses, he said. Excess rainfall and water discharge from the dams led to floods in villages, which inundated farms in Bhum, Paranda and a few other talukas of Dharashiv, triggering a large-scale damage. 

As per the survey conducted so far, standing crops on 2.26 hectares of land. This land belongs to 1.98 lakh farmers. The loss is not limited to the crops as 1,048 houses were also damaged. The losses have been registered in 363 villages, the official said. The district administration is conducting crop loss surveys and the demand for aid will be forwarded to the state government. Bhum taluka witnessed maximum losses, while damages were reported on a comparatively small scale in Kalmb, according to him. 

Two persons and 165 milch animal died due to the floods, he said. Taluka-wise quantum of land (in hectares) that suffered crop losses is as follows: Bhum- 58,100, Umerga 54,206, Dharashiv 44,060, Tuljapur 39,850, Lohara 7,690 and Kalamb 5,150. PTI

