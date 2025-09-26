HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Charges against Wangchuk unclear

Fri, 26 September 2025
Share:
16:10
image
Update: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party here, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90 others injured, officials said. 

Wangchuk was taken into custody by the police party led Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal at 2.30 pm, the officials said. It was not immediately clear about the charges pressed against Wangchuk. 

The home ministry had blamed Wangchuk, a senior member of Leh Apex Body (LAB) which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is spearheading the agitation in support of the demands for the past over five years, for provocation leading to the violence. 

Wangchuk, who was leading a hunger strike in support of the demands, however, denied the charges. He denounced the violence and also ended the fortnight-long fast following the violence on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-US trade talks end but no agreement yet
LIVE! India-US trade talks end but no agreement yet

Won't ask Ravish, Newslaundry to remove content: Adani
Won't ask Ravish, Newslaundry to remove content: Adani

The Delhi high court on Friday ordered status quo on the removal of social media posts on Adani Group of Companies by senior journalist Ravish Kumar and digital news platform Newslaundry.

Boy kills e-rickshaw driver while resisting sexual bid
Boy kills e-rickshaw driver while resisting sexual bid

It was a textbook blind murder with scarce clues, no witnesses and no apparent motive.

'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'
'It's Becoming Very Difficult To Deal With America'

'New announcements are made every day which brings tremendous amount of instability and uncertainty.''Relying on America has become a big problem.'

Sikh Woman's Deportation Sparks Outrage
Sikh Woman's Deportation Sparks Outrage

'This is so sad the way she was humiliated.'Harjit Kaur's deportation has drawn condemnation from civil rights organisations and the Sikh American community.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV