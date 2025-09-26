HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Attack on democracy: AAP slams Centre over Wangchuk's arrest

Fri, 26 September 2025
17:53
Activist Sonam Wangchuk/ANI Photo
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by the Ladakh police, calling it an attack on democracy and people's rights. 

Wangchuk was taken into custody on Friday, two days after violent protests in Ladakh over demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. 

The clashes had left four people dead and several injured. 

There was no immediate response from the BJP over the allegations. 

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the country was passing through a difficult phase. 

"Ravana's end also came. Kansa's end also came. Hitler's and Mussolini's end also came. "And today, people hate all those individuals. Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak. The end of those who practice dictatorship and arrogance is very bad," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi in a post on X. -- PTI

