Amit Shah prays to Ma Durga for new govt in Bengal

Fri, 26 September 2025
12:27
Mamata Banerjee at a puja pandal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal of Santosh Mitra Square here, and said he prayed to the goddess that post the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls, there is a new government which restores the state's lost 'Sonar Bangla' glory. 

Shah said Bengal should once again become safe, peaceful and prosperous, fulfilling the dream of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. "I have prayed to Maa Durga that after this assembly election, there is a government which can make the state Sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal)," he said. 

"I also extend my greetings to people of Bengal and the country for Durga Puja," Shah said at the inauguration of the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata. 

The home minister also condoled the deaths in recent rain-related incidents in the state. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Bengal, Shah said. At least 11 people died following torrential rain in the metropolis and adjoining areas on September 23. 

Shah arrived in Kolkata on Thursday night and was received at the airport by senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha. He is scheduled to visit the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata and offer puja, and later inaugurate the Durga Puja pandal of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake. PTI

