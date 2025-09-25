HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump's closed-door meeting with Pak PM today

Thu, 25 September 2025
10:08
US President Donald Trump is set to engage in high-stakes bilateral meetings on Thursday, including a closed-door session with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Oval Office, according to Trump's public schedule released by the White House. Sharif will arrive in Washington after attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. 

Sharif addressed the UN Climate Summit on Wednesday. He expressed caution about Pakistan's accumulating debt and noted that it was not a viable solution to global challenges. This casts a shadow over his claims that Islamabad is taking 'concrete action' to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

On Tuesday, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following a meeting between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, which also included Pakistan. "Informal exchange followed the dialogue between President Trump and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined President Donald Trump in the discussion," the Pakistan Foreign Minister stated in a post on X. According to the schedule, Trump will also sign executive orders before meeting with Sharif, including the potential finalisation of the TikTok security deal. -- ANI

