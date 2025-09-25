HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

T'gana to buy L&T's Hyderabad Metro stake for Rs 2K cr

Thu, 25 September 2025
Share:
21:11
File image
File image
Telangana government has agreed to take over Phase-I of Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T Group by paying Rs 2,000 crore for the equity in the concessionaire L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd, official sources said on Thursday. 

It was agreed that the state government would also take over the company's debt of Rs 13,000 crore, they said. 

L&T has about 90 percent equity in the project. 

Last month, the infra major expressed its desire to offload its stake, the Metro Rail project-about 70 KM, to either the state or central government through a new Special Purpose vehicle (SPV), citing operational and accumulated losses. 

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with senior officials of the state government, held a meeting with L&T group CMD S N Subrahmanyan and others on Thursday to discuss the way forward. 

"After detailed negotiations, with an objective to expedite the phase 2 approval by GoI, it was agreed in principle that the State government would take over Phase-I Metro Rail project by taking over the debt of the project, which now stands at about Rs 13,000 cr. Further, the state government will pay about Rs 2,000 cr to L&T towards their equity investment in LTMRHL as a one-time settlement," sources said. 

The conditions of the takeover shall be worked out with mutual discussions, and the process will be carried forward in a carefully calibrated and mutually agreeable manner, duly ensuring all legal and statutory compliances, they further said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! T'gana to buy L&T's Hyderabad Metro stake for Rs 2K cr
LIVE! T'gana to buy L&T's Hyderabad Metro stake for Rs 2K cr

Govt scraps FCRA licence of Wangchuk's NGO
Govt scraps FCRA licence of Wangchuk's NGO

The cancellation means the Leh-based institute will no longer be able to receive or utilise foreign funding.

No more 'political statements': ICC tells SKY
No more 'political statements': ICC tells SKY

T20I skipper Suryakumar's hearing following PCB complaint done in presence of match-referee, board representatives: ICC sources

IAF to finally retire MiG-21 fighter jets after 60 yrs
IAF to finally retire MiG-21 fighter jets after 60 yrs

The Indian Air Force is set to retire its fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets at a decommissioning event in Chandigarh. The event will mark the end of an era for the aircraft that has been a key part of the IAF's combat fleet for over six decades.

40 minor girls found locked inside UP madrassa toilet
40 minor girls found locked inside UP madrassa toilet

Forty girls aged between nine and 14 years were found confined inside a toilet of an unregistered madrassa in Bahraich during an inspection, officials said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV