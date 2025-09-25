HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Teenager hit by 3 unidentified persons at 'garba' event in Goregaon

Thu, 25 September 2025
19:44
Representative image
Representative image
A 19-year-old man was attacked by three unidentified persons at a 'garba' event in Goregaon East, a police official said on Thursday.
  
The incident took place at NESCO Compound on Wednesday night, the Vanrai police station official said, adding a video had gone viral on social media platforms.

"Jenil Barbaya was attacked by a group of participants. The assault was a fallout of an argument which started when one of the accused hit Barbaya with the dandiya stick while dancing. Jenil was taken to Tunga Hospital in Malad West. He was in the ICU initially but is now out of danger," the official said.

The viral video showed Barbaya bleeding from the nose.

"The statement of the victim has been recorded. A case is being registered against three unidentified persons. Further probe is underway," the official added. -- PTI

