Stock markets fall for 5th day; Sensex dives 556 points

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 166.05 points or 0.66 per cent to 24,890.85. A weak trend in global peers also hit the investor sentiment, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Trent, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, NTPC, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were the laggards. However, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers. -- PTI

Stock markets closed with losses for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 555.95 points due to relentless foreign fund outflows and concerns over the US H-1B visa fee, making investors jittery. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 555.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 81,159.68. During the day, it dropped 622.74 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,092.89.