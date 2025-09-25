HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets fall for 5th day; Sensex dives 556 points

Thu, 25 September 2025
Share:
17:08
image
Stock markets closed with losses for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 555.95 points due to relentless foreign fund outflows and concerns over the US H-1B visa fee, making investors jittery. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 555.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 81,159.68. During the day, it dropped 622.74 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,092.89. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 166.05 points or 0.66 per cent to 24,890.85. A weak trend in global peers also hit the investor sentiment, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Trent, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, NTPC, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were the laggards. However, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is Modi baiting Trump? PM underlines India-Russia ties again
LIVE! Is Modi baiting Trump? PM underlines India-Russia ties again

Sameer Wankhede moves court over 'Ba***ds...' portrayal
Sameer Wankhede moves court over 'Ba***ds...' portrayal

Former Mumbai zonal director at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi high court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the production...

40 minor girls found locked inside UP madrassa toilet
40 minor girls found locked inside UP madrassa toilet

Forty girls aged between nine and 14 years were found confined inside a toilet of an unregistered madrassa in Bahraich during an inspection, officials said on Thursday.

Female students forced to visit Delhi baba at night: FIR
Female students forced to visit Delhi baba at night: FIR

Female students of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, Delhi were allegedly forced to visit the quarter of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati late at night and one of them was even forced to change her name, the...

'Pakistan Has Gotten Into A Sweet Spot With The US'
'Pakistan Has Gotten Into A Sweet Spot With The US'

'Pakistan has found itself in a favourable position after Operation Sindoor by appreciating the mediation as claimed by Trump and recommending him for the Nobel Peace Prize.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV