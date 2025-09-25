HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SIT raids Zubeen Garg's event organiser, manager

Thu, 25 September 2025
Assam Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg, conducted separate raids at the residences of Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddhartha Sharma on Thursday, officials said.

An SIT team visited the Geetanagar residence of Mahanta, where none of his family members, except for two helpers, were present.

Another team went to Sharma's apartment in Dhirenpara area and found it locked. The apartment's lock was broken in the presence of a magistrate, and a search was conducted by the team.

Sharma's mother, brother and sister also lived in the apartment, but they were not seen since the day Zubeen died, according to residents of the building.

The Assam government has constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19. Zubeen had gone there to perform in the festival. -- PTI

